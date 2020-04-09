Federal, state funds crucial for child care, preschool facilities
Editor, The News:
I am the director at Pre-K Kids Learning Center in New Castle. We serve children from infancy to preschool. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic we have closed our doors. Our staff are laid off without certainty of when they will be back to work.
Even though they are laid off, many of our teachers are staying in contact with our parents. They are trying to help them by suggesting websites and activities that they can do at home with their children. I am very proud of our teachers and how they are trying to help with very limited resources and without the promise of being paid.
To be able to re-open, Pre-K Kids needs all the teachers to be able to return to work after this crisis. Since we are unsure if we will be able to pay them during this crisis, we are hoping that they will not have to find other jobs while we are closed.
We are a Keystone STAR 4 facility, and we have very high standards that we follow. We require all our lead teachers to have an associate degree or higher in early childhood education or a related field. If we cannot pay our staff, we will lose them.
It is crucial that child care and preschool receive the federal and state stimulus funding we need, or we will not be able to continue providing high quality care and education to children and their parents won’t be able to return to work.
Shannon Williams
New Castle
