Expose children to diversity at a young age
Editor, The News:
“Children are never too young to be exposed to diversity,” said Dr. Aisha White, Office of Child Development at University of Pittsburgh. I agree.
Children recognize skin colors different from their primary caregivers at a very young age. If they aren’t exposed to people of different skin colors on a regular basis, they will begin to view them as abnormal. However, when people of different skin colors are seen communicating with the family of a young white child, this child develops a normal acceptance of all races at a very young age.
When white parents speak to their own children about racism, here are some helpful hints:
1. Use picture books. Many children’s books help you to convey your message and reading with your child always creates a positive bond.
2. Ask your child about what he is feeling. If he knows that you are going to a rally to march for justice, explain to him that you want to be a helper. In doing so, you can help children to become an ally of different races.
3. Remember that your children are listening. They are live a sponge. What you believe, they believe. Be intentional about your word choice. Practice your conversation with another adult so your thoughts are organized and meaningful.
Some of my information was taken from an article titled “How to Talk Honestly With Children About Racism.” It is what we do or don’t do that will make a difference in the coming generation of leaders.
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
