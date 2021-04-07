A letter writer, Mr. Z, recently stated there are 3 million guns in the United States. This is incorrect. Actually, there are more guns here than there are people, 400 million guns in the country and increasing by thousands every day.
Also, he made light of gun legislation that was sponsored by a fellow Democrat, Sheila Jackson-Lee, the best-dressed congresswoman in the House, from Texas. She is sponsoring a bill called Sabika Sheika Firearm Licensing and Registration Act, and yes, everything and I mean everything Mr. Z listed in the bill really does exist in that legislation. It is also called H.R. 127 He implied it is nutty legislation, and it is, but this is what comes out of the left — nutty legislation.
She introduced the bill in 2019 and received zero co-sponsors, and again in January 2021 with zero co-sponsors again (amazing), but maybe she was asking for the unreasonable so that she can get what she really wants, a little less nutty gun legislation. And maybe, just maybe, the left will eventually limit guns as well as ammunition to law-abiding Americans.
Another conspiracy theory? Perhaps.
Philip J. Granato
Shenango Township
