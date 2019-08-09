Evil will grow until America returns to God
Editor, The News:
In the face of the tragic violence that is occurring in our country we continue to miss the real issue. We are quick to blame many sources including guns, government, and God. We should be calling it the evil that it is and realize we are the ones to blame and we have the power to change it.
America has always had guns. Most kids knew how to shoot and many students carried their guns in their trucks to school! Guns don’t kill people, people kill people. That is like saying we should ban cars because drunk drivers kill people with their vehicles.
The government can’t be expected to fix the issue by finding every person that is a threat. How many times have we heard people say that they were shocked by the actions of the attacker? If people that know the attacker don’t see the behavior, why would the government?
And my favorite: Why did God do this? God didn’t, People are responsible. He gives us free choice. Our choices have allowed evil to flourish. We hold prayer vigils after the fact. Maybe we should have more prayers beforehand to prevent these acts. Random acts of violence will always exist because evil exists. The Bible tells us that Satan seeks to devour and destroy. We are allowing it to happen because we have walked away from God’s principles. Until we truly seek God and become holy, evil will continue to grow.
Amber Marett
Volant
