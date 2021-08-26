Ben Franklin wants you to get a vaccination!
He wrote in his autobiography that “In 1736 I lost one of my sons, a fine boy of four years old, by the small pox, taken in the common way. I long regretted bitterly and still regret, that I had not given (the vaccine) to him by inoculation. This I mention for the sake of parents who omit that operation on the supposition that should never forgive themselves if a child died under it, my example showing that the regret may be the same either way, and that, therefore, the safer should be chosen.”
Janet Verone
New Castle
