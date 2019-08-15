End the silence; speak out against Trump
Editor, The News:
I am directing this article toward Trump supporter victims. I would refer you to Stockholm Syndrome, visa vie Patty Hearst. You’re the family member or the silent friend that smiles meekly on the outside while cringing inwardly when the abuses and inhumanities of this administration are kicked around in conversation. You may not disagree with everything coming out of the White House, but you know in your heart that what’s being indoctrinated is morally and ethically repugnant while sometimes balancing on the legal borderline.
I implore you all at this juncture in time to remain silent no longer. Our democracy is in peril. This is not hyperbole. A famous poem:
First, they came for the communists.
And I didn’t speak out because I wasn’t a communist.
Then they came for the trade unionists.
And I didn’t speak out because I wasn’t a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews.
And I didn’t speak out because I wasn’t a Jew.
Then they came for me.
And there was no one left to speak for me.
Written by Martin Niemoller, who was critiquing German intellectuals for being silent while Germany was being occupied by Nazis.
Do not ever be so naive or arrogant to think that this country is immune from history repeating itself. It won’t happen overnight but in slow motion in the light of day.
This occupier of the White House has no allegiance to anyone but himself. Do not be dazzled by his smoke and mirrors con game. His aim, and that of his Republican minions, is complete and total control. This is not who we are as Americans. We think for ourselves. We elect people to do the people’s business, not the other way around. Please be silent no more. It starts at the kitchen table.
Gary Affagato
Shenango 5 Democratic Committeeman
