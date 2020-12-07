Ellwood City proud to honor Pearl Harbor veteran
The Ellwood City community is proud to honor all of our veterans on Pearl Harbor Day. We thank all of the veterans across this great country for their courage and dedicated commitment to the United States of America.
As a community, we are proud of your service and sacrifices which you all have so freely given.
It is a privilege to honor Joseph Gasper, a Pearl Harbor survivor, who served our country with honor and dignity. Thank you, Mr. Gasper. We are truly blessed to know you!
Because of our veterans and because of their dedication and courage and unwavering support to our great country, we are free today, and we can never thank them enough.
Anthony J. Court
Ellwood City
