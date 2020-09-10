Election results don’t bear out Christian ideals
Editor, The News:
First, Trump impeached. It took 31/2 years and some string pulling, but the end justifies the means.
Now the virus. The longer it lingers, the more I can justify my hatred for Donald Trump, Mike Pence, the entire administration, everyone at Fox News and the 43 million Bible readers who voted for Trump.
Now I’m going to pray to God to give me the strength to do all this hating, because after all, I am a Christian. Then I’m going to vote to support what the Bible says is an abomination before God and Planned Parenthood’s death camps.
I am a Christian, but only for one hour on Sundays.
Frank Mastrangelo
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.