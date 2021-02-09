Wow, what a year 2020-21 was.
Many protests, COVID-19 entered our lives worldwide in March 2020.
However, TV and newspapers covered the news to all viewers regarding all of these terrible situations. We are now into two phases of testing and providing COVID-19 injections, but numbers are still rising. They will continue testing and keep providing COVID-19 injections hoping for a brighter future ahead in 2021.
In the mist of these troubling situations, we proceeded with our presidential elections. Much to our dismay, problems arose and many embarked into our nation’s Capitol building, killing five and injuring many, destroying property, windows, doors and leaving a gigantic mess throughout.
Where and when does this all end? We live in a crazy, mixed-up world. Sad.
But wait, the Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department isn’t ending. In fact, it is just beginning.
Their annual fish dinner date starts on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from noon to 7 p.m. at the fire hall in Edinburg. For the safety of our volunteers and patrons, the vote that we only provide take-outs this year.
Remember, we are only a phone call away for take-outs (724) 667-8431. This should enlighten all of our lives. However, you will be enjoying the delicious fish dinner in the comfort of your home. Our newly built vestibule will keep you warm and provide a nice place to sit and wait for your order. A very special “Thank You” to all who contributed to this beautiful environment.
Remember as you enjoy this delightful atmosphere you were a major part of it. “Thank You.” We really appreciate your donation. We put it to good use.
Stay safe, social distancing, wash and sanitize your hands and use your masks.
Eleanore and Walter Patton
Edinburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.