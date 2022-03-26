For the second time since March 17, a dog belonging to an owner who is renting an apartment on Adams Street in New Castle has attacked and injured yet another person.
The second time occurred when the dog got loose and attacked a little boy while he was playing with other kids near the apartment.
The child had to be rushed to the hospital by paramedics.
A story emphasizing the importance of dog safety is needed, along with including the possible actions that dog owners face if such an occurrence takes place. My wife was the first to have been attacked.
Jeff Maciejewski
New Castle
