Drug court assists those struggling for recovery
Editor, The News:
Hey! Hey! Hey! Yoo! Hoo! Anybody out there?
How many have heard of Lawrence County Drug Treatment Court?
Ever attended it? 10:30 Thursday a.m. Judge Motto chambers third floor.
He is so loving, caring, sharing, fair, mindful of addiction and the human race.
He has a team of professionals whom he works with that dedicate hours and hours of time to those in Drug Court struggling for recovery who need prayer, encouragement and the greatest respect for their efforts.
God created each of us equal.
Those in Drug Court or lying in the trenches were created by God.
No less loved by Him than you and I.
Allene Blayney
New Castle
The difference between capitalism and socialism
Editor, The News:
The inherent vice of capitalism is the unequal sharing of blessings.
Inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of misery.
Paul Dici
Ellwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.