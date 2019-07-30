Drug court assists those struggling for recovery

Editor, The News:

Hey! Hey! Hey! Yoo! Hoo! Anybody out there?

How many have heard of Lawrence County Drug Treatment Court?

Ever attended it? 10:30 Thursday a.m. Judge Motto chambers third floor.

He is so loving, caring, sharing, fair, mindful of addiction and the human race.

He has a team of professionals whom he works with that dedicate hours and hours of time to those in Drug Court struggling for recovery who need prayer, encouragement and the greatest respect for their efforts.

God created each of us equal.

Those in Drug Court or lying in the trenches were created by God.

No less loved by Him than you and I.

Allene Blayney

New Castle

The difference between capitalism and socialism

Editor, The News:

The inherent vice of capitalism is  the unequal sharing of blessings.

Inherent virtue of socialism is the equal sharing of misery.

Paul Dici

Ellwood City

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.