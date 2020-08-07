Driveway repair work unsatisfactory
Editor, The News:
To whom it may concern: If anybody is thinking about having a driveway blacktopped, come to my house and see what they did to me.
I live at 1505 Herrick St. in Union Township off English Avenue. I will tell you who did it.
Anthony Padavano
Union Township
