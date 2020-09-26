Don’t embrace Democrats’ lies, schemes
Editor, The News:
This Democratic party is not the party of long ago.
It has slowly progressed into a socialist/communistic party. They want big government and control over the people. They want to enslave you to government so they can keep their power. They don’t have the interest of the American people. They are hungry for power. They don’t want Donald Trump in the White House. He is exposing their greed, corruption and desire to “transform” our country and taking away their power. In other words, draining the swamp.
We can thank President Obama for moving faster toward this goal. The “silent majority” spoke loud and clear by electing Donald Trump. From Day One, he has been working for the American people and accomplished more than many presidents combined. He has a love for our country.
If Joe Biden wins, with his mental decline, the radical left will be running our country. Kamala Harris, being a chameleon, is wishy-washy and will adhere to the “Squad,” Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the hierarchy of the party.
Instead of thinking party, think issues. Raising taxes, open borders, against a COVID-19 vaccine, ending fossil fuels, abortions up to and after birth, jobs to China, no peace deals, no guns, cancel culture, gender and bathrooms of choice, rioting and looting until you get your way, etc. Exploiting the pandemic at the expense of our children.
Biden said he would shut down our country again. Why? Because our country is successful under President Trump, even after this pandemic and they don’t want him to look good. They want to portray our president as a failure to those they can fool into believing their stupidity.
I hope you are smarter than they give you credit for.
Sondra Hall
New Castle
