Volant’s future looks dim if the borough council gets its way into dismantling the commercial district.
Will Main Street become a row of vacant buildings, with boarded-up windows? Or will it become a haven for drug dealers, or low-rent apartments, housing the least desirable? Will our property values severely decrease because of the deplorable state that Main Street has been left in?
And what about the merchants, whose only wish is to have their small business survive in this time of pandemic? Will they all have to close shop and try to reopen elsewhere? Or, will they shut down permanently?
Thanks to President Bob McGary’s borough council, which is predicated on bankrupting not only the merchants — but the borough also — Volant has fallen into disarray and dismay. When asked how much money has been spent so far in this ongoing battle with the merchants, McGary stated that he didn’t know. When the finance committee is asked if they keep ongoing track of budget expenditures and documentation of how money given by the merchants to council to maintain the bathrooms is utilized, they have no clue.
Ordinances magically appear on emails, with no knowledge by council members as to who wrote and submitted the aforementioned ordinances, and for what purpose. Council had already agreed to set up a committee of three members and three merchants to allow the merchants the opportunity to give feedback into the development of new ordinances. Councilman Howard Moss submitted these ordinances as requested by council, so why is a completely different set of ordinances submitted by secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown at the same time Moss submitted his?
Looks fishy to me.
The Mayor of Volant has been threatened and intimated by phone on two occasions to leave McGary alone and to resign, or else. Who committed these illegal actions and threats in order to eliminate her ability to veto any ordinance that was not forthcoming from the committee of six that I alluded to earlier.
I cannot believe that certain council members and employees would be part of and stoop so low to threaten one of their own. But, it happened, and i am sure it will be investigated thoroughly.
Donald Little is a member of the Volant Borough Council
