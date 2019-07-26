Dollar General stores total 13
Editor, The News:
A quick “Google” check reveals there are 13 Dollar General stores within a 10-mile distance from zip code 16101.
This does not include the proposed store or the one currently being built on Croton Avenue.
Rick Stastny
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.