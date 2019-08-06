Difficult days call for faith, not criticism
Editor, The News:
The Washington Post gained access to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Automation of Reports and Consolidated Orders System, known as ARCOS, as the result of a court order through the Freedom of Information Act.
They published the findings by county for every state in our country, of oxycodone and hydrocodone pills, which account for three fourths of the total opioid pill shipments to pharmacies, in order to help us understand the impact of years of prescription pill shipments on our communities.
From 2006 to 2012, there were 32,474,100 prescription pain pills, enough for 50 pills per person per year, supplied to Lawrence County. The Hometown Pharmacy in New Castle received the highest number of pills. We are actually fifth on the list. Cambria County, whose capital is Johnstown, has the unenviable distinction of being first in Pennsylvania, having received 61 pills per person!
I have now lived and served the Lord in both cities during my carrier as a United Methodist pastor. As we continue to pray about the terrible evil of addiction that has devastated our families and communities, let us be aware and take hope that there will be an accounting for those responsible for unleashing such death and destruction upon us. I especially want to thank our district attorney, Joshua Lamancusa, and all who work with him in combatting this awful scourge that has befallen us, along with the all the dedicated professionals and volunteers who help addicted persons recover.
Rev. William R. LaVelle Jr.
New Castle
