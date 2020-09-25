Editor, The News:
Your recent article documenting the retirement of Dick (Ritchie) Allen’s number by the Philadelphia Phillies brought back fond memories of his athletic prowess during his high school years at Wampum for old guys like me.
Allen’s skills extended beyond baseball, as he anchored the perennial Class B basketball state champion Wampum High, coached by legendary Butler Hennon.
I recall a scrimmage at Wilmington High, which had a device to measure leaping ability. Allen’s jump measured 22 inches above the basketball rim.
Later that season in a playoff game at the Westminster field house, Allen stole the ball, raced downcourt and jammed the ball with a thundering dunk at a time when coaches deplored dunks. But the fans loved it.
When Allen was a senior, I was fortunate to be a young benchwarmer on the Wilmington American Legion baseball team that played Wampum at the Pulaski field.
His basketball skills were well known, but the presence of Major League Baseball scouts at the game surprised us, but not for long. We thought our best pitcher, Rick Sewall, with a wicked curve and nasty knuckleball, would provided some competition.
As I recall, Rick first walked Dick, then struck him out on his second trip to the plate, suggesting our predictions might be accurate.
However, on the third match-up, Allen crushed a ball over the left field fence that reportedly landed somewhere near Youngstown.
Great memories for an incredible local athlete who received a well-deserved honor.
Jim Hartzler
Volant
