‘Deplorables’ knew what they were doing when they put Trump in office in 2016
Editor, The News:
A letter writer recently asked the people of Lawrence County to wake up. He called us “deplorable.”
As one of the “deplorables” in the county, I can acknowledge that we were quite awake on Election Day in November 2016. We were conscious of our responsibility and quite aware of our duty and quite disgusted with the current leadership in Washington.
We definitely needed a change, and we didn’t need “politicians” like the Clintons, the Bushes, Obama and certainly not Hillary Clinton. We needed to drain the swamp, not add to it.
I don’t know if the swamp will ever get emptied. What they put the president through the last three years, with the Deep State’s interference, disruptions and outright hatred, it might be deeper than anyone ever realized, which indicates our nation and our democracy may be in jeopardy.
The letter writer called President Donald Trump a clown. I’ll take a “clown” of Trump’s ability, work ethic and love of country every eight years.
Here in Lawrence County, Trump was elected by 62 percent of the population, with 25,000-plus “deplorables” voting for Trump. In Pennsylvania, Trump won 58 out of 67 counties. I guess there are a lot of “deplorables” living here in the state as well as the entire country.
And if President Trump, as the letter writer claims, is a “mentally challenged” person, with all he has accomplished in three years, then what institution would you place Hillary in?
Philip J. Granato
Shenango Township
