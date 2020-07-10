Dems should consider the future, not criticize the past
Editor, The News:
Why are the Democrats introducing legislation in the House of Representatives to eliminate the Electoral College? The reason is they lost the last presidential election under the rules of our Constitution that has existed for more than 250 years in the election of our 45 presidents to date. The Constitution is quite clear on the process to be used in the election of our president. It is called the Electoral College, and the procedures to be followed in the election process are contained in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution.
In the infinite wisdom of our founding fathers, this article was written to insure that all states would be fairly represented in the presidential election process and not allow the few densely populated areas of the country control the election process.
By land mass alone, Trump won a large percentage of it. Obviously, he understood how the Electoral College worked and he campaigned accordingly into all areas of the country. Hillary Clinton didn’t.
Consequently, Trump won 304 out of the 538 available. The Democrats need to “get over it” and change how they campaign the next time. Changing the Constitution to erase their failures is not a solution to their problem. Democrats need to start working for their constituents and country and stop playing the various political cards, which only builds up animosities and anger.
Stop the endless investigations and start initiating legislation to help America, such as infrastructure and building our economy. This is how to win the presidency in 2020.
Russ Hall
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.