Editor, The News:
If you tune into the liberal propagandists like CNN or MSNBC, you’ll have to concede that the president is demonized by these networks every day.
The mission of their hack “journalism” is to root for the president’s failure.
It’s never been about reporting the truth mainly because of their extreme hate over four years.
When addressing the false notion President Trump reacted slowly to the coronavirus, he shut down travel from China in January, 10 days after the first case of COVID-19 in the United States.
He responded at the same time as many other countries (36) on travel restrictions. Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts said these decisions saved thousands of lives. Joe Biden criticized Trump’s travel ban, calling him racist and xenophobic.
This is how horribly out of touch Biden is in his judgment, awareness and decision-making. In addition, Trump was praised by Democratic governors for getting them all the ventilators, PPE and hospital beds they needed.
And what were the Democrats in Congress doing in January and February?
Oh, that’s right, they were involved in a ludicrous impeachment trial, blinding their judgment, vision and any knowledge of the virus coming to our shores.
Trump listened to the scientific community, implementing their suggestions and recommendations, but again, if you watch the liberal networks, you’ll hear lies, distortions and fabrications.
And why hasn’t Biden or Kamala Harris spoken out against the looting, destruction and deaths caused by the anarchists in American cities?In fact, I’ve not heard one negative word on the riots from any Democrat.
Open borders, higher taxes, high energy costs, free healthcare for illegals, gun confiscation, the end of fracking and fossil fuels, defunding the police and taxpayer funded abortions — this is the crazy Democratic platform that will ultimately destroy our country.
Vote Republican on Nov. 3 to stop this sick, socialist attempted takeover of our country before it’s too late.
Philip J. Granato
Shenango Township
