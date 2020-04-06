Editor, The News:
In the March 31 edition, there was a letter entitled "Democrats need to wake up to party policies." In Ms. Jenkin's letter to Democrats, she asks when we will "wake up and realize that our foreign adversaries would like to see us financially ruined," and then she continues on a rhetorical spree of unfounded falsehoods.
Disregarding the rhetoric, I see a root question for Ms. Jenkins: who are the "foreign adversaries?" Canada? Mexico? The European Union? Great Britain? Australia? Japan? In writing about "the Wuhan coronavirus" she reveals her xenophobic nationalism, which has bloomed most recently out of white nationalist hate groups, which have their roots in Nazi fascism.
We Democrats have made our share of mistakes, but find that the aspiration to be a "big tent" party valuing free expressions of hope, dreams and various, sometimes competing viewpoints, is the best way forward for a free people.
The present administration, embodied in Donald Trump, is a clear and present danger to our freedom as he consistently cozies up to Vladimir Putin and has become Russia's unwitting asset.
No amount of toilet paper will help the Republicans clean up this mess. Gotta flush it down the drain in November!
William LaVelle
New Castle
