Democrats need to wake up to party policies
Editor, The News:
Despicable. In 2007, Nancy Pelosi held up funding for our troops in order to insert massive pork into spending bill, while trying to micromanage conditions on the ground in Iraq. She is at it again.
Now using the Wuhan coronavirus emergency as a bargaining chip, Americans and the U.S. economy are again held hostage, with passage of unrelated pork spending and leftist policies being the demands for ransom payments.
The media and Democrats are echoing the Communist Party of China’s talking points over the pandemic. In 2007, the media also echoed the false narrative that it wasn’t Pelosi withholding funding for troops, but instead blamed the Bush administration for not caving to the leftist ransom demands from Congress.
How can governors and Democrats take the moral high ground when they are for open borders, sanctuary cities and file lawsuits against the Trump administration over border security and temporary travel bans?
Without the help of main street media, there is little question that Pelosi, Schumer & Co. would be able to get away placing their anti-American policies first, our troops and American citizens last.
Question for today’s Democrats: How many Democrat voters are going to wake up and realize that their old party is more aligned with foreign adversaries who would love to see our beloved U.S. financially ruined?
Walk away. No, on second thought, best to run away. Run as if you were going after the last roll of toilet paper on the face of the earth!
Patty Jenkins
New Castle
