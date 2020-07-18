Democrats have a lot
to be ‘proud’ of
Editor, The News:
Liberal Democrats, conservatives know you’re rooting against the country, wishing the economy crashes with President Donald Trump getting the blame and losing in November.
They have tried everything to get him out of office, all with lies and distortion. Here are some questions and facts.
Are you proud of President Barack Obama, who directed the spying of Americans, including Trump, while trying to undermine a national election? Are you proud the former president represented the most corrupt administration in American history? Are you proud he orchestrated a silent coup along with James Comey, John Brennan, Peter Strzok, Hillary Clinton and others to overthrow Trump?
Are you proud of killing full-term babies and selling “human body parts,” making billions for an evil organization originally founded on using eugenics to purify the population?
Democrats evidently applaud this because most of them support it financially and verbally.
Even Jesse Jackson said in 1977, “What happens ... to the moral fabric of a nation that accepts the aborting of the life of a baby without a pang of conscience?”
Are you proud of their “anti-police” platform? When are the Democrat leaders like Joe Biden going to condemn this fascist anarchy lawlessness? Where are we going to live: in a country of law and order or a liberal lawless society run by mobs and thugs?
Biden has trouble putting coherent sentences together. He’s been in government for five decades and has accomplished nothing. He’s camped out in his basement listening to advisors who fear his gaffes and constant stammering. And he wants to be president. Liberal Democrats — the only thing you should fear on Nov. 3 is the truth.
Philip J. Granato
Shenango Township
