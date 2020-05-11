Democratic Party has changed over the years
Editor, The News:
To the Trump haters: I am a Democrat, can’t remember the last time I voted for one.
The Dems don’t tell us what they want to do, except get Trump out.
The DNC started to change when Clinton got caught with his pants down. The rules changed.
They can say and do anything they want, only what they say matters.
They throw Bernie under the bus every election.
You think it’s bad now, if the DNC and what Pelosi/Clinton puppet wins, God help us all.
Richard Blake
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.