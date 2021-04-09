I was struck with incongruence between the headline “Two city residents charged in Capitol riot” and the smiling picture of Philip Vogel and Debra Maimone on the front page of the March 20 New Castle News. I do not know either of these people, but my first impression was they sure don’t look to me like people prone to “riot.”
Reading further, I learned they own and operate their own business! I thought to myself that’s more like it. They DO look like smart, enterprising young people. Yes, I know, looks can be deceiving but our brains automatically form first impressions based on our personal experience. My first impression did not change looking at the other two pictures of them that followed on Page A2. I saw no indication of rage or violence in either picture, emotions on associates with the term “riot.”
Let me be clear — I do not condone breaking the law. What I find deeply disturbing is the real riots with real loss of property and lives taking place across our country are being excused or ignored, while our local newspaper puts a picture of a young couple beside an inflammatory headline on the front page of their hometown newspaper.
I reiterate — I do not know these people. What I do know is how easy it is to get caught up in the moment. I hope they are judged fairly. I also hope we show each other the mercy and grace we hope for should we find ourselves at the wrong place at the wrong time. It is time we demand equal justice under the law.
Mary V. Marr
Hickory Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.