My friend tells me he is a traditionalist. He believes that a widespread participation in the political process is essential for the fulfillment of both himself and society.
While there are some dangers in urging everyone to participate in the political process, the fact is that today millions of fellow citizens are needlessly exposed to political decisions brought about by powerful others! The central question is: Shall we, ourselves, act to shape our own destiny, to realize our own power, or shall we allow others to do it.”
In a society in which fewer and fewer citizens bother to vote (2020 being the exception), politicians are impressed by the energy and determination of the individual citizen who bothers to vote. Like success in other walks of life, it takes just plain hard work. The problem that most participants in the political process merely dabble.
Angelo & Donna E. Pezzuolo
Mount Jackson
