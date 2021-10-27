As you know, the election for register and recorder in Lawrence County is on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
As one of the co-workers of Tammy Crawford, I submit that there is no better candidate than the one who has been personally trained by the renowned, outgoing Recorder Janet Kalajainen over these past 27 years. And it’s not just because she has personally excelled in every position in this office, having worked her way through each one until promoted to Deputy of the Register of Wills.
Tammy is truly one of the most capable, compassionate and conscientious people who has ever served the community.
She treats every customer as the most important person on Earth the moment they walk through the door, and makes it her priority to help them in any manner possible to her utmost capacity.
For instance, I have seen her spend countless hours fighting for the customer when they are in a bind with the Department of Revenue, and there are hundreds of people throughout the community who can testify to her tenacity and dedication when the Department of Revenue has wronged them. Her firm moral conscience will simply not allow her to let a customer walk away feeling aggrieved.
It is because of the amazing person Tammy is that I wish everyone had the chance to meet her before voting. Because it will be in your experience with her that you will truly understand there could be no better choice for register and recorder.
Thank you for voting!
Michael Catanzaro
New Castle
