County ignored own rules in denying minutes request
Editor, The News:
As noted by The News on March 6, 2020, I requested that the public be provided a copy of the County Board of Commissioners “board packet,” which includes the draft of the previous meeting minutes so that the public can review the records before the board takes action on those records. The News quotes Chairman Boyd, “(I)t’s the right thing to do, and this board is committed to being as transparent as possible.”
Since Jan. 14, I alsohave requested a copy of any policies or procedures regarding how commissioners meetings operate. After waiting seven weeks, the county open records officer finally provided me with a copy of the Rules of Conduct. According to the county’s own rules, the chief administer, who is responsible for preparing the board packet, is required to make the packet available to the public before the meeting.
For weeks, the commissioners denied my request and stated repeatedly that they must rely on the advice of the county solicitor. However, not only did the solicitor ignore the Sunshine Law, he also ignored the county’s own Rules of Conduct. Worse yet, the chairman of the board is quoted in The News saying “(t)he board will not be bullied into action by one disgruntled resident who consistently misinterprets the Sunshine Act(.)”
Seriously? I’m the bully because I asked you to follow the law?
The News was provided a copy of the Rules of Conduct, as well as the chairman’s response: “It’s clear this ordinance is pretty far out of date. We’ll most likely move to repeal it within the month and replace it with something simpler and more streamlined. In the meantime, we’ll proceed with the meetings like we always have.”
Wow. Just ignore the rules and make a new one that better suits you. Shame on you.
Carrie Hahn
Wilmington Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.