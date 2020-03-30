Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 47F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: March 30, 2020 @ 1:38 pm
Serving Lawrence County, Pa. since 1880
Editor, The News:
Leaving the age and condition of the man that died of the coronavirus was intentionally misleading. Someone in their 80s can die from anything. Thank you for purposely scaring you public.
Glenn Hutchison
New Castle
