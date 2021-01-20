2020 has been a stressful year for many. The virus itself sends fear and trepidation. However, the loss of jobs, income and even the chance to provide food for your family can send the stress levels of most people to the highest stages.
These types of catastrophic events often leave the non-profits and those they serve hurting, but not in Lawrence County! Our clients and staff want to say a very big thank you to everyone who has made sure that our critical services continued throughout this past year. Thank you for making sure that those who have been hurt by violence remained safe and happy through a tough holiday season. Again, thank you for being the kind, generous people that we know and love — those that make Lawrence County one of the best places to live.
Debby Hennon
Executive director
Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County
