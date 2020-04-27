Condolences on a family’s tragic loss
Editor, The News:
I was saddened by the news on Sat/19th edition of the NC News of Dave and Betty Castick.
I did not know them but wanted to share my condolences.
I know others have died of this virus in this area but to take a husband and wife with such a lovely family is extremely sad.
So far I have been very fortunate not to have any family I am aware of affected or close friends of this virus but cannot imagine what it would be like to lose your parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents so close to each other in that short of time under the same underlying reason.
I can only hope and pray doesn’t happen to others/families, especially mine.
My prayers, thoughts, and concerns go out to all of the Castick family my deepest sympathies especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
May God wrap His arms around you all and give you hope, comfort, and His love for days to come.
Charles Wilcox
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.