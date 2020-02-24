Come out for a fish dinner
and support your firefighters
Editor, The News:
Whoa ... what’s going on here? Another year has gone by can you believe it? It was just yesterday that we invited all of you to our annual fish dinners.
These luscious dinners are served each and every Friday during Lent from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mahoning Township Fire Hall in Edinburg. These dinners begin on Feb. 28, and takeouts are available.
These fine folks, all volunteers, are up and ready when called upon to a fire, any medical services, lift assists, wrecks, floods, pumping basements, hauling water to fill swimming pools or any emergency that might occur. These wonderful people are accessible no matter what, freezing weather, rain, snow, ice, sleet or wind — they respond to each and every disaster.
We have hope that this coming spring or summer the fire hall building will get a new face lift, a new paint job. Some special people have offered to update our parking lot possibly in time for our fish dinners. “Thank you” fine people. Of course, the clothing, equipment for both the firemen and vehicles are first priorities, but we have to keep up with the building to store this equipment.
We are grateful for our super beautiful crew ranging from men, women and teens who do one fantastic job each and every day.
Think about it, without them where would we be? Who would we call? We need them and they need us. We need you to help us make this fish dinner season a successful one. Invite your family, friends, neighbors etc. and enjoy your dinners.
We’ll be there to join you.
Walter Patton
Edinburg
