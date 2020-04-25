Come November, vote out the Establishment
Editor, The News:
Webster defines “establishment” as the people and institutions consisting of the existing power structure in society, the dominant group.
This is Bernie’s definition of Corporate America. Bernie is talking about America’s billionaire Super PACs, NRA, Big Pharm, Citizens United paying lobbyists to persuade our “tax-paid Congress” with millions of their dollars of political donations to make them richer and us poorer.
“The billionaires are the Establishment, not the American people,” you see. Money talks and the American people pay and walk. America has been run by the white wealthy male businessmen for 70 years and look at the shape it’s in. I’m not going to get into the big issues — health care, student loans and the soaring national debt.
Everything you read, hear or see today is saying we need a livable wage. A livable wage in today’s cost of living is working paycheck to paycheck. We need a profitable wage for the investment you have in the service you perform, welder, machinist, nurse, truck driver, construction, etc.
Become a true capitalist, demand a profitable wage for a return in your investment.
President Reagan did away with the cost of living adjustment, “COLA,” in the 1980s, saying it was inflationary. Wages stayed 1980s and the cost of living skyrocketed. Bring back the COLA and you wouldn’t have to worry about big business raising their prices. It would reflect right in your paycheck. $7.25 per hour, can you even imagine that in 2020?
OK, back to Establishment. In November 2020, let’s get rid of these old, paid-off, greedy lobbyist-backed politicians regardless of political party and vote young intelligent progressive people in like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez-D. NY, Katie Porter-D. CA, The Squad-D. MI-MN, and more “know-how” women to make America, “America again.”
Remember November, vote.
David P. Gaibis Sr.
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.