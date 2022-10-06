State Sen. Doug Mastriano has a radical idea. During his campaign for governor, he has voiced support for cutting public school funding by $9,000 to $10,000 per student.
State funding at that level, along with his plan to completely eliminate local school property taxes, would add up to a loss of more than $12 billion for public schools across Pennsylvania, according to an analysis by the Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA).
That funding loss would force public schools to cut nearly 119,000 jobs, more than doubling teacher-to-student ratios.
The results would be disastrous in Lawrence County. The New Castle Area School District would see the biggest dollar impact — with a revenue cut of more than $15 million resulting in the loss of 148 jobs, according to PSEA’s analysis. Two-thirds of districts in the county would experience revenue losses of 30% or more. Every district would experience job losses in excess of 40%, causing teacher-to-student ratios to rise across the board.
The PSEA analysis shows the following impact on Lawrence County’s other public school district:
•Wilmington Area: Revenue cut of more than $7.6 million, loss of 83 jobs, decline in student-to-teacher ratio 13-to-1 to 28-to-1
•Ellwood City Area: Revenue cut of nearly $9.4 million, loss of 102 jobs, decline in student-to-teacher ratio 14-to-1 to 28-to-1
•Laurel: Revenue cut of more than $.7 million, loss of 72 jobs, decline in student-to-teacher ratio 15-to-1 to 28-to-1
•Union Area: Revenue cut of more than $3.5 million, loss of 41 jobs, decline in student-to-teacher ratio 14-to-1 to 23-to-1
•Mohawk Area: Revenue cut of more than $7.99 million, loss of 86 jobs, decline in student-to-teacher ratio 16-to-1 to 28-to-1
•Shenango Area: Revenue cut of more than $5.8 million, loss of 59 jobs, decline in student-to-teacher ratio 14-to-1 to 24-to-1
•Neshannock Township: Revenue cut of more than $5.7 million, loss of 56 jobs, decline in student-to-teacher ratio 17-to-1 to 29-to-1
•Lawrence County Career and Technical Center: Revenue cut of more than $3.1 million, loss of 35 jobs, decline in student-to-teacher ratio 11-to-1 to 28-to-1
More school district-level details can be found at www.psea.org/mastrianocuts#analysis.
Just imagine what our public schools would be like. What would it mean for the education and well-being of Pennsylvania’s students?
Sen. Mastriano’s dismissive notion that we can cut public school funding by this much proves that he is unfit to lead.
Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association
