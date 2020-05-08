Clerics should read,
preach the Creed
Editor, The News:
First of all, I hope my few words meet with your approval.
I enjoy Robert Zbegan, Dan Martwinski, Harry Flannery letters. They do research and tell the truth, not like some who go “ring around the rosy.”
A point of interest to all priests, ministers, rabbis and apostles: If all would read the Creed and pray it every day, it would be a pleasure to hear sermons all about the Creed instead of people reading the church bulletin. This prayer was written in the 3rd century by the Catholic Church and is considered the prayer for Christians. It was used by all Christians up to the 17th century, then the fireworks started with break-offs, starting with Luther, now 435 different religions, each changing to please them, not God.
We live in a world of fear of death. Today, greed, pride and self interest, but if one would go to the cemetery and read this tombstone, “What you see I once was, pray for me, because it will be you.”
I hope my critics of the past are happy and at peace with themselves. I better stop before I get in trouble with certain ones, and believe me, I don’t care.
Peter Panella
New Castle
