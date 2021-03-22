I urge once again the New Castle voters to turn down the commission’s proposal set to appear on the May ballot. Their proposal will keep our taxes artificially high and completely change our structure of government. Their remedy came from consultants — who have their own agenda — and knew that the members simply did not know how the structure of local government works.
Voters should know that the problem of New Castle is revenue. It is the responsibility of the mayor and city council to solve that problem. That is why they were elected.
To keep our taxes artificially high works against our chances of attracting businesses which produces revenue.
To change our government from five to seven council members, limit the power of the mayor and hire a city manager is so far removed from our problems that it’s completely out of touch with our situation.
It is imperative for the survival of New Castle that this referendum fails.
Mark Elisco
New Castle
(The letter writer is a former candidate for mayor.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.