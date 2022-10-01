A few weeks back, an article appeared in The News about blight in the Scott Street area.
As most people know, I have been dealing with the presence of a “junkyard” on North Ray Street for well too long with very little results from city officials. I have appeared before city council many times over the years, I heard candidate testimony of ridding blight, and yet here we still are — getting lip service with no end of elimination in sight.
To my disadvantage, I do not have the backing of other conscience neighbors, nor should I need that, as helpful as it may be. This was never a matter of depriving a businessperson of his business and livelihood, but only — and rightfully so — to respect other people’s property value and neighborhood presence.
For this matter to persist for many years as it once did in another location would suggest several possible reasons that should not be ignored. Does this proprietor have protection from some higher-up? If that is the case, then maybe that person should have this mess in their neighborhood depreciating their property value to see what it is like. On the other hand, is it plainly laziness and part incompetence from city officials with a lack of real interest since they do not have to deal with this personally?
It has been said from the mayor to the solicitor that this matter would be gone the past couple of years, yet here we are with no improvement as we approach the end of another year. The fines levied have proven to only Band-Aid the situation at best while the major problem continues. Now, the kicker is that I cannot even get a respectable response from this administration to learn the status.
This is the performance, or lack thereof, we get as taxpayers of New Castle. This is as shameful as the “junkyard” itself.
Tim Thomas
New Castle
