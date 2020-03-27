City’s garbage policy
is unconstitutional
Editor, The News:
It is time for city officials to understand that this new garbage collection process is unconstitutional.
We learned that the Obamacare “requirement” for everyone to purchase a healthcare plan was unconstitutional. Yet, the local politicians just signed a garbage-collection agreement with the Aiken Refuse Company that requires all property owners in this city to purchase a minimum of five garbage bag tags per month at a cost of $48 per quarter or be fined!
One property owner in the city owns 150 properties, so he is required to purchase the minimum of five tags per month for each property with a home on it. The cost of just 75 properties with homes on it will cost this property owner $3,600 per quarter, regardless if the home is occupied or vacant. If those bag tags are not used, what does he do with them? A better question should be why is this the garbage collection policy of this city?
Then there is the question of homeowners that do not use five garbage bags a month. Why should they still be required to buy them or pay a city fine?
Seniors of this city are most impacted with this city policy. Many seniors conserve their home food consumption and may only have one bag per month, yet they will be required to purchase five tags per month while they try to live on a fixed income. Who is responsible for this ignorant agreement that has no concern for our seniors?
Some attorney here in this city needs to take this garbage policy controlled by the city to court as a constitutional violation of the 4th Amendment and possibly others as well. Will that happen or will New Castle residents just “suck it up” and comply with this policy or will there be noncompliance?
Russ Hall
New Castle
