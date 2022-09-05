I have called Code Enforcement, City Council, mayor’s office, and Health Department and no one in this town cares.
A few properties in this area, 109 N. Scott St., have junk vehicles unregistered, 4-foot high weeds and garbage everywhere.
101 S. Ray St. has been empty for over a year and is rat infested with 4-to-5-foot grass and weeds.
All these departments and everyone says it’s Code Enforcement problem, talk to the director, and he says they were cited but the rat infestation is not his problem. I am willing to bet that if it happened in any of their neighborhoods, it would immediately be taken care of.
The junk vehicles, weeds and garbage have been going on for three years, nothing done. The rat-infested house Code Enforcement notified in late May, nothing done. Oh, but they are cited. According to the Articles code enforcement goes by, “It is your problem.”
There are a lot of children in this neighborhood, if one gets bitten or scratched and I will be the first to say, you were notified from me and other neighbors.
We pay taxes, We don’t deserve this, and we are getting to that point. You Mayor, City Council, Code Enforcement, and Health Department wouldn’t look at this daily, and we shouldn’t have to, either. Do your job and do something. I’ll thank you when done.
Richard Rapp
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.