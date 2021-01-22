The soup team at Shenango Presbyterian Church would like to thank the News for running our soup ad.
We would also like to thank the people who purchased our soups and made our sale a great success.
In addition, we would like to humbly apologize to the patrons whose soup orders we missed. We do our best to satisfy all orders that are placed, but due to a malfunctioning answering machine, we missed six orders. Rest assured that will be fixed.
Again we apologize for the mistake.
Cynthia Jones and Soup Team of Shenango Church
