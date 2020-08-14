Churches that exclude hate also exclude God
Editor, The News:
“Hate has no home here.” Many people put this sign in their yard, I’m sure trying to quell some of the actions that we are hearing about and seeing broadcast these days.
But when I see this slogan as a banner in front of a church, I realize that God is obviously not welcome there, for He states many things in His Word that He hates: lying, pride and arrogance, perverted speech, evildoers, etc. So if hate has no home in that church, then God is not there, either.
Of course, most churches have long ago left God and His Word out of their buildings in favor of a more “all-inclusive” theology. That’ll get them a big write-up in the paper. Biblical Christianity is unpopular; popular Christianity is unbiblical.
Can His judgement be far behind?
Bobbie Pratt
Edinburg
