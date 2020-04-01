Choices we make during crisis will impact the future
Editor, The News:
All of us in today’s changing society face many problems that demand more than we can give.
We often get upset with anyone who suggests that if we had given more thought to the future, the current crisis that has resulted from a failure to deal with a problem before it became a crisis could have been avoided. It is easy to see how a modest amount of thought and effort if invested earlier could have prevent a crisis such as we face today.
No one knows how future historians will regard the current crisis, but many people realize that we are making choices that may well determine the future. Our actions today will have an effect throughout the years — the future has become a source of hope and purpose.
Angelo and Donna E. Pezzuolo
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.