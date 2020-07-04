Center for Independent
Editor, The News:
It is no secret that nursing homes and long-term care facilities are ground zero for COVID-19. But what many of you may not know is that options exist for getting your loved ones out of those facilities and living independently.
For those loved ones who are well and living in these facilities, there is hope. Medicaid can pay for a personal care attendant to help with things such as personal hygiene, getting dressed, providing meal prep assistance, medication tracking, social or physical support in the community and assisting with daily chores.
COVID-19 has struck nursing homes and long-term care facilities particularly hard throughout Pennsylvania. Just within our seven-county service area (Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Mercer, and Westmoreland counties), the state Department of Health reported 265 deaths, many of which have occurred in long term care settings. In Pennsylvania, nearly 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths are related to nursing homes and long-term care facilities. The impact of COVID-19 on these facilities will linger long after the number of COVID-19 deaths continues to drop.
Organizations such as ours can help you transition your loved one out of those facilities into a new residence. Your loved one has a right to live in the community we can help get then there. We provide guidance through Medicaid Waiver enrollment as a complimentary service because as a Center for Independent Living — one of 17 across the state — it is our motto to empower people with disabilities to live as independently as they choose and that also means where they choose to live, even if they need support in their activities of daily living to live outside of a care facility.
Melissa Allen
DirectorDisability Options Network
