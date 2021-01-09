I’ve been a lifelong Republican — 45 years to be exact — but the Jan. 6, riots at the nation’s Capitol were the straw that finally broke the camel’s back for me. With the guidance of Mr. Thad Hall, director of voter registration and elections for Mercer County, I was able to change my party preference today (Thursday), and rid my conscience of affiliation with the Radical Right of the G.O.P.
I would have preferred to wait and see if more reasonable minds, such as that of former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, might someday regain a level of participation in the Republican Party. At my age, however, I don’t have time to wait and see how many pieces the current G.O.P. will splinter into in the post-Trump era.
The level of Republican ‘protest vs. riot’ hypocrisy has become too much for my conscience, and I am unable to forgive the purported ‘Law & Order’ rioters for their actions on Wednesday. They are the very same people that recommended harsh police action and penalties for those BLM (Black Lives Matter) protests and riots earlier in the year.
I can only imagine how the events of Jan. 6, would have been altered, had the crowd not been an all-white, red-hatted mob.
My sincere hope is that the incoming administration can restore a sense of sanity and decency to our fractured nation.
Those with similar concerns can change their party by completing a form on the Pennsylvania Department of State website.
