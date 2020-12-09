Bravo! for journalists
Thank you for your Nov. 25 editorial, “Voters should remember,” stating your opinion about Mike Kelly’s recent attempts to subvert democracy.
We have been watching to see how the “new editor” of the New Castle News and Sharon Herald would respond to current events.
It seems in the past, The News would ride the fence, with the hope, I suppose, of not offending anyone. I’m sure we won’t always agree, but we are happy that you are here.
If it weren’t for the hard work of many journalists, we would be doomed as a nation. Bravo!
Joannie Handlos
New Castle
