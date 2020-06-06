Books can help foster anti-racist attitudes
Editor, The News:
Establishing a home, community, state, and country that is anti-racist begins at home.
We need to foster play dates that are diverse and inclusive. We need to explain that what we look like on the outside does not measure what we are like on the inside. We can explain to our children that we don’t treat people differently that have different skin color.
It can’t be a “one time discussion,” because our children are faced with racist remarks, often.
It needs to become a fabric of the tapestry within the family unit.
Of course, literature is a good avenue to use when you want to reinforce anti-racism within your family. “Skin Like Mine” by Latahis M. Perry, “The Skin You Live In” by Michael Tyler, and “Happy in Our Skin” by Fran Manushkin are all picture books that showcase different skin colors. I believe it is more important for these titles to be read by families of lighter skin.
Yes, it will be wonderful to promote positive feelings within a black child who may feel less than adequate just because of his/her skin color. However, families of lighter skin color will benefit from these reads, as well. I Am Enough by Grace Byers is a book that promotes respect for self, others, and being kind to one another, no matter what your skin color.
Books on anti-racism and peaceful protesting can be found at local bookstores and public libraries. Let’s make a conscious effort to make a difference.
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
If they’re soldiers,
pay them as such
Editor, The News:
Front line workers, doctors, nurses, etc. Let’s see them serve for soldier’s pay, then you may truthfully call them soldiers.
For the love of mankind.
Thomas L. Slater
New Castle
