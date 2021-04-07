In response to Mr. Zbegan’s letter printed in the March 26 issue, Sabika Sheikh was an exchange student from Pakistan who was killed in the May 2018 school shooting in Texas.
I am sure he would want to apologize to her family for saying her name sounded “made up” and would hope he would apologize for accusing people of trying to “foment Muslim hatred.” Such general accusations only sow more division and surely he doesn’t want to do such a thing.
Barbara Pursell
Neshannock Township
