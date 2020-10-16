Biden to create opportunity for western Pennsylvania manufacturing jobs
Editor, The News:
Joe Biden is running for president to restore the basic dignity every American deserves. With Biden as president, that starts with beating this pandemic, reopening safely, and getting real economic relief out to working families.
Joe Biden’s plan to “Build Back Better” will create millions of good-paying jobs. Joe will ensure the future is “Made in America” by American workers. This effort mobilizes the talent, grit and innovation of the American people.
“Build Back Better” will create more opportunity for western Pennsylvania manufacturing jobs that will help build a new American economy where everyone gets a fair return on their work and an equal chance to get ahead.
Joe Biden does not want to shut down fracking. Today, about 90 percent of fracking is done on private lands. He is against new gas permitting on public lands.
Good paying jobs can be maintained while insuring the health of our children and families. We need to make sure fracking is done as safely as possible with limiting methane emissions and protecting our drinking water.
Joe Biden knows that part of the solution to protecting the environment is investing in clean, renewable energy, which will create many jobs that pay family sustaining wages. Visit Joebiden.com for more information.
Loretta Spielvogel
Hickory Township
