Biden cares about issues in Lawrence County
As I have watched the race for president of the United States unfold, I feel I must speak out. I met with presidential candidate Joe Biden twice in the past year: once at his presidential campaign announcement at the Teamsters Hall in Pittsburgh and once at a small reception with Senator Bob Casey at the William Penn Hotel. I found him to be genuine, engaging and truly interested in the struggles of people here in western Pennsylvania. He asked me what the issues were in Lawrence County and really listened to our challenges here at home.
It is this kind of interest and empathy for the struggles of the ordinary citizens that sets him apart in this race. Joe Biden has laid out a detailed plan to get our local farmers back to work producing family-sustaining incomes and restore the small businesses on the main streets of America. He cares about us and is honest about the challenges we face in the months and years ahead. I am asking for your help. It is time the voters of Lawrence County get on the ride side of history and support Joe Biden for president of the United States of America.
Steve Craig
Neshannock Township
