Recently, we have seen some activity which concerns me. The governor of Pennsylvania took some steps relative to the pandemic which were unpopular with some politicians and with many citizens. Therefore, those politicians successfully stripped the governor of that authority. Following the presidential election, 61 judges, independently of one another, determined that there was no evidence of voter fraud other than the isolated incidents that happen at every election.
Our representative Mike Kelly did not like the courts’ actions (or the voters’ election, for that matter), so he led an attempt to ignore both the voters and the judiciary and attempted to have the House of Representatives elect the president. And, unfortunately for all of us, Mr. Kelly is not the only politician taking such action.
When that type of conduct is taken to its logical conclusion, it becomes clear that these politicians do not want to maintain the balance of powers which were created intentionally by our country’s founders, and which formed the cornerstone of our Constitution. These politicians have concluded that, when something occurs that they don’t like, they can change the balance of power so that a governor no longer has executive power, our court system is no longer respected, elections are no longer decided by voters. God only knows what else these politicians would be willing to destroy.
These actions are particularly bothersome to me around Memorial Day when we all take time to recognize the sacrifices of those service people who gave their lives to defend our country and the basic freedoms our country stands for. I can’t believe that those who died in service to our country would approve of the wholesale changes attempted by politicians who seem to be concerned only with the next election, not the future of our democracy.
We hear a lot about “Make America Great Again/Keep America Great.” We have a great history in large part because of the balance of power that has worked for us for two and a half centuries. If we want to be a great nation, it has to start with protecting that balance, even when we don’t like some of the results — even when it’s painful. In fact, to be a great nation, we need to protect our Constitution especially when it is painful to us.
Charles Y. Mansell
New Wilmington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.